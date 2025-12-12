Sign up
Previous
Photo 2529
Dahlias are STILL blooming
Very surprised to see another dahlia bloom. I have no idea what is nibbling at the edges of the petals.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
5
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2928
photos
169
followers
64
following
692% complete
View this month »
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th December 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful. I love the color, too.
December 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous colour, shame that some bug also loved it !
December 12th, 2025
Marj
ace
Amazing !
December 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
December 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A beauty.
December 12th, 2025
