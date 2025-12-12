Previous
Dahlias are STILL blooming by shutterbug49
Dahlias are STILL blooming

Very surprised to see another dahlia bloom. I have no idea what is nibbling at the edges of the petals.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful. I love the color, too.
December 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous colour, shame that some bug also loved it !
December 12th, 2025  
Marj ace
Amazing !
December 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
December 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
December 12th, 2025  
