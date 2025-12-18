Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2535
Last of the Autumn Leaves
With some rain yesterday, most of the leaves have fallen from the trees. The colors are still bright and cheering in this deep fog we have had between rain showers.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2934
photos
169
followers
64
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th December 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful leaf
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close