Last of the Autumn Leaves by shutterbug49
Last of the Autumn Leaves

With some rain yesterday, most of the leaves have fallen from the trees. The colors are still bright and cheering in this deep fog we have had between rain showers.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful leaf
December 19th, 2025  
