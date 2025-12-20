Sign up
Previous
Photo 2537
Community Christmas Tree
It is such a busy time of year, I almost forgot to post. This is the Christmas Tree in our Community Center.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a pretty one!
December 21st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
How cheery
December 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely Christmas tree.
December 21st, 2025
narayani
ace
What a lovely tree
December 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How charming!
December 21st, 2025
