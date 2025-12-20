Previous
Community Christmas Tree by shutterbug49
Community Christmas Tree

It is such a busy time of year, I almost forgot to post. This is the Christmas Tree in our Community Center.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a pretty one!
December 21st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
How cheery
December 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely Christmas tree.
December 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
What a lovely tree
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How charming!
December 21st, 2025  
