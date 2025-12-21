Sign up
Previous
Photo 2538
Early Gift
One of my brothers dropped in for a surprise visit. He has come and gone, since on his way home. He brought this beautiful orchid for us.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
2538
8
3
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
21st December 2025 9:35am
julia
ace
Beautiful.. and they last such a long time..
December 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025
