Previous
Constructing a Christmas Tree by shutterbug49
Photo 2539

Constructing a Christmas Tree

This tree is made of Beringer Winery barrels. The guy on the right was making me very nervous.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, fascinating looking.
December 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
For all you Merry Gentlemen ! A great novelty Christmas tree !
December 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great display but I agree the chap on the right is taking a risk.
December 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture...That must have taken a lot of effort.
December 22nd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great find
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact