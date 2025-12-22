Sign up
Previous
Photo 2539
Constructing a Christmas Tree
This tree is made of Beringer Winery barrels. The guy on the right was making me very nervous.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
5
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, fascinating looking.
December 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
For all you Merry Gentlemen ! A great novelty Christmas tree !
December 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great display but I agree the chap on the right is taking a risk.
December 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture...That must have taken a lot of effort.
December 22nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great find
December 22nd, 2025
