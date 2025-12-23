Sign up
Previous
Photo 2540
Leaf in the Rain
We are experiencing another atmospheric river, so it’s not much fun to go outside. This is a paperwhite leaf with the raindrops…..grabbed during a brief break in the rainfall.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
6
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2939
photos
169
followers
66
following
695% complete
View this month »
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
22nd December 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous raindrop
December 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous close-up! I love the glistening beads of water on the leaf! Fav (Ooh- your weather sounds awful right now. I had never even heard of atmospheric rivers until recently. I can't help but feel that climate change has a part to play in this. Our poor Earth!)
December 24th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely close-up of the raindrops!
December 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful raindrop!
December 24th, 2025
Al C
ace
Hey, it's dry over here lmao
December 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely droplets and great DOF. Hope you get a break soon!
December 24th, 2025
