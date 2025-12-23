Previous
Leaf in the Rain by shutterbug49
Leaf in the Rain

We are experiencing another atmospheric river, so it’s not much fun to go outside. This is a paperwhite leaf with the raindrops…..grabbed during a brief break in the rainfall.
23rd December 2025

ace
@shutterbug49

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous raindrop
December 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
A gorgeous close-up! I love the glistening beads of water on the leaf! Fav (Ooh- your weather sounds awful right now. I had never even heard of atmospheric rivers until recently. I can't help but feel that climate change has a part to play in this. Our poor Earth!)
December 24th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely close-up of the raindrops!
December 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful raindrop!
December 24th, 2025  
Al C ace
Hey, it's dry over here lmao
December 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely droplets and great DOF. Hope you get a break soon!
December 24th, 2025  
