Big as my Thumb by shutterbug49
Photo 2541

Big as my Thumb

I love this tiny, almost translucent mushroom.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 24th, 2025  
