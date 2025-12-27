Sign up
Photo 2544
Dahlia at the Nursery
It must be greenhouse grown. I have seldom seen such a perfect blossom. I removed the messy background.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous. One of my favorite flowers and favorite color combinations.
December 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025
moni kozi
Try it also in grayscale! I can't decide which is better.
December 27th, 2025
