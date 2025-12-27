Previous
Dahlia at the Nursery by shutterbug49
Dahlia at the Nursery

It must be greenhouse grown. I have seldom seen such a perfect blossom. I removed the messy background.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous. One of my favorite flowers and favorite color combinations.
December 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025  
moni kozi
Try it also in grayscale! I can't decide which is better.
December 27th, 2025  
