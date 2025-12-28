Previous
Getting Ready by shutterbug49
Getting Ready

I took this on Christmas Eve. The crackers we get here are never as classy as the ones we had at dinner when we visited London for the holiday.
Mags ace
A beautiful table and POV!
December 29th, 2025  
KarenD
Looks like fun!
December 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So nicely composed.
December 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
I didn’t think you had them at all in America. Most of ours are pretty lame too which is why I’ve made some reusable ones.
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2025  
