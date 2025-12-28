Sign up
Previous
Photo 2545
Getting Ready
I took this on Christmas Eve. The crackers we get here are never as classy as the ones we had at dinner when we visited London for the holiday.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2944
photos
169
followers
82
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th December 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A beautiful table and POV!
December 29th, 2025
KarenD
Looks like fun!
December 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So nicely composed.
December 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
I didn’t think you had them at all in America. Most of ours are pretty lame too which is why I’ve made some reusable ones.
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2025
