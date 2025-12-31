Sign up
Previous
Photo 2548
Almost Forgot This
When I posted my “perfect” dahlia,
@monikozi
suggested I try it in monotone, so I did, but I forgot to post it until now. I like it, but in this case prefer the color. I hope you all have a happy and healthy 2026.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
2
0
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th December 2025 11:35am
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous especially when seen on a black background.
December 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture, especially on black!
December 31st, 2025
