Almost Forgot This by shutterbug49
Almost Forgot This

When I posted my “perfect” dahlia, @monikozi suggested I try it in monotone, so I did, but I forgot to post it until now. I like it, but in this case prefer the color. I hope you all have a happy and healthy 2026.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Shutterbug

shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous especially when seen on a black background.
December 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture, especially on black!
December 31st, 2025  
