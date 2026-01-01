Sign up
Previous
Photo 2549
Dendrobium
I won this in the raffle at our orchid group lunch. Most of us took two orchids home that day. This one is called Dendrobium. The flowers are already gone, but I’m told this one can be planted outside in our climate and may rebloom.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
8
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2948
photos
168
followers
82
following
698% complete
View this month »
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st December 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful orchid - I hope it will re flower for you !
January 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
Epic orchids and capture!
January 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What fun if it reblooms. A beautiful colour.
January 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
How lovely! I have never seen an orchid with this purple / mauve colour. That would be fabulous if it bloomed again, and outside even! Fav
January 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2026
KarenD
I hope it blooms again for you, but just case, you have a great portrait of it here.
January 2nd, 2026
Marj
ace
It will look beautiful planted in your garden. Perhaps we will see another photo of this flower in the future.
January 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
@karend
Yes, thanks the gift of photos.
January 2nd, 2026
