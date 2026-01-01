Previous
Dendrobium by shutterbug49
Photo 2549

Dendrobium

I won this in the raffle at our orchid group lunch. Most of us took two orchids home that day. This one is called Dendrobium. The flowers are already gone, but I’m told this one can be planted outside in our climate and may rebloom.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful orchid - I hope it will re flower for you !
January 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Epic orchids and capture!
January 1st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What fun if it reblooms. A beautiful colour.
January 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
How lovely! I have never seen an orchid with this purple / mauve colour. That would be fabulous if it bloomed again, and outside even! Fav
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2026  
KarenD
I hope it blooms again for you, but just case, you have a great portrait of it here.
January 2nd, 2026  
Marj ace
It will look beautiful planted in your garden. Perhaps we will see another photo of this flower in the future.
January 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
@karend Yes, thanks the gift of photos.
January 2nd, 2026  
