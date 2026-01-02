Previous
Shadow Play by shutterbug49
Shadow Play

I was just playing around last night and created this from an old image.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
with the framing it's a great effect
January 2nd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Really effective, like an ikebana
January 2nd, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this!
January 2nd, 2026  
