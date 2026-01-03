Previous
Morning Moon by shutterbug49
Photo 2551

Morning Moon

This was taken at 6:55 AM and the sunrises at 7:23 so it was a blue hour shot. I loved the colors around the moon. I am an iPhone photographer so I was pleased with this handheld night mode capture.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
January 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
January 3rd, 2026  
Kathy ace
Good clear capture of the moon.
January 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely capture!
January 3rd, 2026  
