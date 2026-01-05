Previous
Original White Rose by shutterbug49
Original White Rose

I am going to play with this rose in Snapseed and Lightroom for a few days. It is a rose that is part of our Christmas table decoration.
Lesley Aldridge ace
It's a beautiful rose. I will look forward to seeing what you do with it.
January 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful Rose…this will be fun.
January 5th, 2026  
CristinaL ace
Lovely! This is already a beautiful image. Looking forward to the rest!
January 5th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful flower and textures.
January 5th, 2026  
