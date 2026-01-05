Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2553
Original White Rose
I am going to play with this rose in Snapseed and Lightroom for a few days. It is a rose that is part of our Christmas table decoration.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2952
photos
170
followers
83
following
699% complete
View this month »
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley Aldridge
ace
It's a beautiful rose. I will look forward to seeing what you do with it.
January 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful Rose…this will be fun.
January 5th, 2026
CristinaL
ace
Lovely! This is already a beautiful image. Looking forward to the rest!
January 5th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful flower and textures.
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close