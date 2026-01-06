Sign up
Previous
Photo 2554
Orange Rose
I wanted to play with the curves feature in SnapSeed. I turned my white rose orange and brought out some highlights.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2953
photos
170
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jennifer
ace
Wow, this is beautiful
January 6th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
This is fun, seeing what you do with this rose.
January 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2026
JackieR
ace
lovely colour
January 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely details
January 6th, 2026
