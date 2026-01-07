Sign up
Previous
Photo 2555
Same rose different technique
This time I tried for a high key effect in Lightroom, playing with the light settings.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely result
January 7th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Lovely!
January 7th, 2026
Anne
ace
This is wonderful and works so well in high key
January 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful edit.
January 7th, 2026
