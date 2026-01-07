Previous
Same rose different technique by shutterbug49
Photo 2555

Same rose different technique

This time I tried for a high key effect in Lightroom, playing with the light settings.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely result
January 7th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely!
January 7th, 2026  
Anne ace
This is wonderful and works so well in high key
January 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful edit.
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact