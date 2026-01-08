Sign up
Previous
Photo 2556
Same Flower in Purple
If I’m changing colors, try to get my favorite. This required more “tweaking” of the curve bars in Snapseed because it is a blend of reds and blues.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th January 2026 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
