Previous
Same Flower in Purple by shutterbug49
Photo 2556

Same Flower in Purple

If I’m changing colors, try to get my favorite. This required more “tweaking” of the curve bars in Snapseed because it is a blend of reds and blues.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact