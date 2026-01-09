Previous
Last Rose for now by shutterbug49
Last Rose for now

For this one I played with Lightroom Color Grading where you select color for highlights and shadows. I was gone all day yesterday, so no chance to view or comment.
LManning (Laura) ace
A very interesting result. I've enjoyed this series.
January 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a nice effect.
January 9th, 2026  
