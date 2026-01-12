Sign up
Previous
Photo 2560
Optometry Decoration
The holiday decorations have been replaced with these trees and a photograph that looks like a window (it’s not).
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
7
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Corinne C
ace
A pretty setting
January 13th, 2026
Heather
ace
Pretty with the blue-lit tree(s) against "the window." Someone has a creative flair at this office, I think. Fav
January 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 13th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Perhaps suggesting "Winter".
January 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty but so wintery !
January 13th, 2026
Marj
ace
Great catch.
January 13th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice!
January 13th, 2026
