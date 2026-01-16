Sign up
Previous
Photo 2564
Can you see the Egret
I could not get any closer without slogging through mud, so this is it. I was happy to see an egret on our walk.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
"A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right and evil doesn't become good just because it's accepted by a majority." Booker T Washington
2964
photos
172
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th January 2026 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzie Townsend
ace
I think it is a great picture! I live in the desert but - if I go near the Colorado river sometimes I can see a small egret. They do like the mud and muck. And I don't blame you for not wanting to get closer!
January 17th, 2026
Marj
ace
This egret definitely blends into the grass. Well done!
January 17th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a nice sighting!
January 17th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful & reflection!
I do like the face in the tree too!
January 17th, 2026
I do like the face in the tree too!