Previous
Can you see the Egret by shutterbug49
Photo 2564

Can you see the Egret

I could not get any closer without slogging through mud, so this is it. I was happy to see an egret on our walk.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
702% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
I think it is a great picture! I live in the desert but - if I go near the Colorado river sometimes I can see a small egret. They do like the mud and muck. And I don't blame you for not wanting to get closer!
January 17th, 2026  
Marj ace
This egret definitely blends into the grass. Well done!
January 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a nice sighting!
January 17th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful & reflection!
I do like the face in the tree too!
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact