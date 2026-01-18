Previous
Brontosaurus in the wetlands by shutterbug49
Photo 2566

Brontosaurus in the wetlands

We went walking today in one of our open space wetland areas. I saw this limb that looks like a brontosaurus to me.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find , yes I can see him too - good to have a good imagination !
January 18th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It does- good eye!
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact