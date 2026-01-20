Previous
A Fog Necklace by shutterbug49
Photo 2568

A Fog Necklace

It’s not raining and hasn’t for a few weeks, but the fog has been heavy, so everything is wet and gloomy. This fog necklace is pretty, though.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I agree it’s so delicate…really beautiful
January 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Exquisite! A delightful find.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such lovely tones too.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact