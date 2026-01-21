Previous
Azaleas still blooming by shutterbug49
Photo 2569

Azaleas still blooming

Our azalea plants have been blooming all winter so far. I am always amazed because this didn’t happen before.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Mags ace
Just beautiful with the rain drops.
January 22nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully kissed by the dew.
January 22nd, 2026  
KarenD
Blossoms in the rain make a wonderful photo.
January 22nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Refreshing rain.
January 22nd, 2026  
