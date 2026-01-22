Sign up
Previous
Photo 2570
Cordyline
It’s still gloomy, but the fog is higher so not as wet as it has been most of the week. These cordyline plants brighten things up a bit.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, I like that plant! It would look so good in my yard! Beautiful shot.
January 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Such pretty color and detail!
January 22nd, 2026
