Previous
Photo 2571
Carrots
Carrots with Sazon, Sea Salt and Olive Oil ready to roast. Another totally gloomy, foggy day. Tomorrow will be fun no matter that weather.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2971
photos
172
followers
83
following
704% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2026 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
creative
January 24th, 2026
Kim Capson
ace
That looks delicious!
January 24th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pleasing shapes.
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh they looks delicious!
January 24th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
😋 yummy!!
January 24th, 2026
