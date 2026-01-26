Previous
Gift Basket by shutterbug49
Photo 2574

Gift Basket

Jay is a CPA. He retired this year. We thought it would be a good idea to get a financial advisor in case anything happened to him, since I haven’t had to do anything related to taxes since we got married. For his birthday, our new tax advisor sent this basket filled with comice pears, nuts, chocolates and cookies. The basket is about 15 inches across and 7 inches high. I love the details and spots of color. So far I have used it to place a potted plant into. The twisted cords at the ends do not untwist, so there are no handles.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...


Al C ace
Nice gift
January 26th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely basket and gift.
January 26th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty.
January 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming
January 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Pretty !
January 26th, 2026  
