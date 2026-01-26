Gift Basket

Jay is a CPA. He retired this year. We thought it would be a good idea to get a financial advisor in case anything happened to him, since I haven’t had to do anything related to taxes since we got married. For his birthday, our new tax advisor sent this basket filled with comice pears, nuts, chocolates and cookies. The basket is about 15 inches across and 7 inches high. I love the details and spots of color. So far I have used it to place a potted plant into. The twisted cords at the ends do not untwist, so there are no handles.