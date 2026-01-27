Previous
Struggling Cosmos by shutterbug49
Photo 2575

Struggling Cosmos

This cosmos is about 1.5 cm in diameter, which is smaller than what grew here in the summer. I am totally surprised to see any cosmos blooming in January,
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Maybe struggling, but still lovely. =)
January 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nature finds a way! What a delightful find.
January 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat textures
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Sweet find.
January 27th, 2026  
haskar ace
Nice find and lovely textures.
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact