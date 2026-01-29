Previous
Primrose by shutterbug49
Primrose

I took this picture yesterday at the nursery. I always find photo ops at the nursery.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

@shutterbug49
Mags ace
Oh so very pretty!
January 29th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous, so much colour!
We don’t have nurseries open at this time of year! Lol
January 29th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a happy little plant for this time of year.
January 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
January 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright and delightful find at the nursery !
January 29th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful…. The colours are so pretty
January 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So uplifting!
January 29th, 2026  
Heather ace
I love the warm colours filling your frame! Lovely, too, with your focus and dof! Fav
January 29th, 2026  
