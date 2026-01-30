Previous
Last from the trip to the Nursery by shutterbug49
Last from the trip to the Nursery

They called this pincushion flower. We didn’t actually go to the nursery for flowers. We bought vegetables….snap peas, broccolini, orange cauliflower, Swiss chard and bok choy.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mmmmm great vege choices - show us the orange cauli when it starts to get ready to harvest!
January 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Loverly
January 30th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
@koalagardens Healthy looking leaves, but no sign of veg yet.
January 30th, 2026  
