Previous
Photo 2579
Veggie Garden has been planted
Actually we put the snap peas on a trellis and the overflow veggies out near a flower bed. This is our “Green House”. The wheels allow us to pull it nearer the house under an overhang in the chance we have frost predicted.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
2
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th January 2026 2:52pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's ingenious
February 1st, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
@koalagardens
It is very convenient and it folds up flat when not in use. It is actually called Green House.
February 1st, 2026
