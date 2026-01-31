Previous
Veggie Garden has been planted by shutterbug49
Photo 2579

Veggie Garden has been planted

Actually we put the snap peas on a trellis and the overflow veggies out near a flower bed. This is our “Green House”. The wheels allow us to pull it nearer the house under an overhang in the chance we have frost predicted.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's ingenious
February 1st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
@koalagardens It is very convenient and it folds up flat when not in use. It is actually called Green House.
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact