Fog looks better in B&W by shutterbug49
Fog looks better in B&W

I can’t ever remember so much fog. You can see how wet it is. I like the look in b&w.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderfully soft and mysterious
February 3rd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Fabulous clarity and etherealness
February 3rd, 2026  
Anne ace
So atmospheric Debbie
February 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
very moody. Nice silhouette
February 3rd, 2026  
