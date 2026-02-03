Sign up
Previous
Photo 2582
Fog looks better in B&W
I can’t ever remember so much fog. You can see how wet it is. I like the look in b&w.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2982
photos
169
followers
79
following
707% complete
View this month »
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd February 2026 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderfully soft and mysterious
February 3rd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Fabulous clarity and etherealness
February 3rd, 2026
Anne
ace
So atmospheric Debbie
February 3rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
very moody. Nice silhouette
February 3rd, 2026
