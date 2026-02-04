Sign up
Previous
Photo 2583
Golden Gate
This is part of the Golden Gate Bridge that I took on our last trip to Sausalito. I just converted it to b&w for FOR.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
8
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2983
photos
168
followers
78
following
707% complete
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Views
31
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
3rd February 2026 4:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect in this conversion.
February 4th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Looks great in b/w
February 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Nice contrast, works well!
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
It looks lovely in b&w!
February 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous pov
February 4th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Very nice.
February 4th, 2026
Lynne
Nicely shot.
February 4th, 2026
Marj
ace
The Black and White brings out the structural details.
February 5th, 2026
