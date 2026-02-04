Previous
Golden Gate by shutterbug49
Photo 2583

Golden Gate

This is part of the Golden Gate Bridge that I took on our last trip to Sausalito. I just converted it to b&w for FOR.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect in this conversion.
February 4th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Looks great in b/w
February 4th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Nice contrast, works well!
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
It looks lovely in b&w!
February 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous pov
February 4th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Very nice.
February 4th, 2026  
Lynne
Nicely shot.
February 4th, 2026  
Marj ace
The Black and White brings out the structural details.
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact