Branch over Water by shutterbug49
Branch over Water

I took this picture when we were in Mendocino and thought it would make a nice contrast image for FOR this week.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Anne ace
That works so well Debbie. Fabulous contrast
February 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - delightful ! A wonderful sharp contrast to this b/w. What a lovely shaped twig and light ! To me the image looks rather oriental ! fav
February 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful contrast and detail.
February 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
February 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
February 5th, 2026  
