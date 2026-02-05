Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2584
Branch over Water
I took this picture when we were in Mendocino and thought it would make a nice contrast image for FOR this week.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2984
photos
168
followers
78
following
707% complete
View this month »
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Anne
ace
That works so well Debbie. Fabulous contrast
February 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow - delightful ! A wonderful sharp contrast to this b/w. What a lovely shaped twig and light ! To me the image looks rather oriental ! fav
February 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful contrast and detail.
February 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
February 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
February 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close