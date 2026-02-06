Previous
More Stroll, Less Scroll. by shutterbug49
More Stroll, Less Scroll.

We had to go to the mall yesterday to get Valentine’s Treats. When I looked up at the skylight, I saw the sign. I thought this would make a good contrast photo for FOR.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Susan Wakely ace
Always worth looking up. Well spotted.
February 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Well spotted
February 6th, 2026  
