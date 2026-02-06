Sign up
Photo 2585
More Stroll, Less Scroll.
We had to go to the mall yesterday to get Valentine’s Treats. When I looked up at the skylight, I saw the sign. I thought this would make a good contrast photo for FOR.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2985
photos
168
followers
78
following
708% complete
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 11:17am
Tags
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Always worth looking up. Well spotted.
February 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Well spotted
February 6th, 2026
