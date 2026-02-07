Previous
Winter tree trunks by shutterbug49
Winter tree trunks

The trunk texture was interesting to me. It looks like I moved when taking it, but I took it many times and always the same result.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Diana ace
It does look like a slight ICM, but they look fabulous with the light on them.
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice textures.
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the light on the textured barks ! - but I see what you mean !
February 7th, 2026  
