Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2587
Puddle Contrasts
Walking in an open space area I like the way the light and shadows played on the water.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
2987
photos
168
followers
78
following
708% complete
View this month »
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th February 2026 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close