Previous
Selective Color Purple by shutterbug49
Photo 2588

Selective Color Purple

Trying something a little different for this FOR week with theme selective color. If you are doing the selective color theme for the week or even just one day, you can add the tag darkroom-sc.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely purple! Works well Debbie
February 9th, 2026  
Marj ace
Fantastic use of selective vibrant purple
February 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice!
February 9th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Oh wow, this looks fabulous!
February 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
The purple stands out so beautifully!
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! This is stunning!
February 9th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely colour pop!

The road is very narrow and usually you wait to use the road when it’s clear, there is just enough room to pass but usually it’s safer to wait. Mgt
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact