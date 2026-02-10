Previous
Selective Color Blue by shutterbug49
Photo 2589

Selective Color Blue

I am having fun with this selective color sub-theme in the FOR.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous blue.
February 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! beautiful ! such a fabulous vibrant blue , design and detail thay one forgets the background is b/w ! fav
February 10th, 2026  
