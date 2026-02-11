Previous
Selective Color Green by shutterbug49
Photo 2590

Selective Color Green

This is for the FOR with the theme of selective color and for the Darkroom theme of selective color. I think you can probably see where my week is going now. This one took some extra work because I first turned a white blossom green.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Shutterbug


@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Mags
Beautiful shade of green! Almost turquoise green.
February 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Such a vibrant green.
February 11th, 2026  
Diana
You are doing an amazing job with your colours and edits Debbie, beautifully done.
February 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
A terrific edit.
February 11th, 2026  
Jennifer
wow, super effect! looks great
February 11th, 2026  
