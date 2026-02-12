Previous
Selective Color Yellow by shutterbug49
Photo 2591

Selective Color Yellow

I think this bright yellow blossom looks even brighter on the dark b&w background.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Mags ace
Gorgeous shade of yellow!
February 12th, 2026  
Anne ace
Fabulous pop of colour Debbie
February 12th, 2026  
CristinaL ace
Stunning! This made my heart smile 💛
February 12th, 2026  
KWind ace
Pretty coloured close up.
February 12th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It beams!
February 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So happy!
February 12th, 2026  
