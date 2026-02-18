Previous
Mendocino Coast by shutterbug49
Photo 2597

Mendocino Coast

This is one I took at Mendocino last year, but just converted to b&w.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
February 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous feeling of breeze & peace…
February 18th, 2026  
