Previous
Photo 2600
Open Space
I took this in an open space area walking distance from home. It looks like snow or IR to me, but that is just sunlight on the very wet grasses. I just noticed that this is my 3000th image on 365….is that possible?
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th February 2026 11:24am
Tags
for2026
KV
ace
Nice play of light and shadow… super focus too. Congrats on posting 3K images… I have posted 3125 images so we may have been hanging out here a similar amount of time.
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful mono!
3000 images! A great accomplishment !
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Delightful b&w scene from your POV.
February 21st, 2026
Al C
ace
A great image and wonderful accomplishment. Congrats
February 21st, 2026
