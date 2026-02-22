Sign up
Photo 2601
From the Iris Farm
Every April, we go to the Horton Iris Gardens. That is when their beautiful bearded iris of all colors are blooming. They also have decorations scattered about in nice locations. This cute frog is one of those.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Tags
for2026
haskar
ace
Lovely sculpture and shot.
February 22nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 22nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Super cute capture
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute character.
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw , lazing around looking for love !!
February 22nd, 2026
