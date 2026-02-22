Previous
From the Iris Farm by shutterbug49
Photo 2601

From the Iris Farm

Every April, we go to the Horton Iris Gardens. That is when their beautiful bearded iris of all colors are blooming. They also have decorations scattered about in nice locations. This cute frog is one of those.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely sculpture and shot.
February 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Super cute capture
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute character.
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw , lazing around looking for love !!
February 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact