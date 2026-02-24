Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2603
Decorative stone
In color it is vibrant purple and white. I used to see these all the time during the covid lockdown, but not so much lately. I saw this last week, but it seemed appropriate for today…..my birthday. Lets hope it’s true.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
3003
photos
168
followers
77
following
713% complete
View this month »
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th February 2026 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Jennifer
ace
Great find! Happy Birthday!!
February 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday , and a great find !
February 24th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Ooo wishing you a very happy birthday… special stone to find…
Your birthday is a reminder of how special you are...
February 24th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Such wisdom. Happy birthday.
February 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 24th, 2026
Marj
ace
Incredibly wise saying. Cheers on your happy birthday
February 24th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a sweet find. Hope your birthday is lovely!
February 24th, 2026
Anne
ace
Happy birthday! Very appropriate find
February 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Happy Birthday! True words.
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Your birthday is a reminder of how special you are...