Decorative stone by shutterbug49
Photo 2603

Decorative stone

In color it is vibrant purple and white. I used to see these all the time during the covid lockdown, but not so much lately. I saw this last week, but it seemed appropriate for today…..my birthday. Lets hope it’s true.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Jennifer ace
Great find! Happy Birthday!!
February 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday , and a great find !
February 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ooo wishing you a very happy birthday… special stone to find…
Your birthday is a reminder of how special you are...
February 24th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Such wisdom. Happy birthday.
February 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
Incredibly wise saying. Cheers on your happy birthday
February 24th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a sweet find. Hope your birthday is lovely!
February 24th, 2026  
Anne ace
Happy birthday! Very appropriate find
February 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Happy Birthday! True words.
February 24th, 2026  
