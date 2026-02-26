Sign up
Photo 2605
Pond still has water
This is a park near our home. It still has water from the December/January rains. Last year it was dry by now.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
"A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right and evil doesn't become good just because it's accepted by a majority." Booker T Washington
3005
photos
168
followers
77
following
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th February 2026 11:51am
Tags
for2026
Zilli~
ace
Very effective in b&w
February 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful reflections
February 26th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely in the b/w
February 26th, 2026
