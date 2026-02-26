Previous
Pond still has water by shutterbug49
Pond still has water

This is a park near our home. It still has water from the December/January rains. Last year it was dry by now.
Zilli~ ace
Very effective in b&w
February 26th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful reflections
February 26th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely in the b/w
February 26th, 2026  
