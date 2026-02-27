Previous
Foggy Walk by shutterbug49
Foggy Walk

It was foggy in the park today, but people were out.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Marj ace
Wonderful composition. Nice to see people are still out enjoying the park
February 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Superb atomospheric capture
February 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great photo
February 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Foggy & fun…
February 27th, 2026  
