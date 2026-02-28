Sign up
Previous
Photo 2607
Bike Group
Half of Jay’s bike group starting a ride. Jay’s in the front half. They were bunched up so I liked this picture better.
Thank you
@olivetreeann
for hosting another FOR on to the rainbow.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
3007
photos
169
followers
77
following
714% complete
View this month »
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
27th February 2026 10:30am
Tags
for2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of the action.
February 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a great fun action shot.
February 28th, 2026
Marj
ace
A fantastic photo to finish the month.
February 28th, 2026
