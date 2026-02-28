Previous
Bike Group by shutterbug49
Photo 2607

Bike Group

Half of Jay’s bike group starting a ride. Jay’s in the front half. They were bunched up so I liked this picture better.
Thank you @olivetreeann for hosting another FOR on to the rainbow.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of the action.
February 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a great fun action shot.
February 28th, 2026  
Marj ace
A fantastic photo to finish the month.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact