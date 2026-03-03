Previous
Yellow Lily by shutterbug49
Yellow Lily

Normally I would like a more contrasting background, but I am having fun creating the rainbow backgrounds.
narayani ace
Lovely close up
March 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
A gorgeous macro!
March 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous detail.
March 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous macro
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stellar focus.
March 3rd, 2026  
