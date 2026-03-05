Previous
Green - Miners’ Lettuce by shutterbug49
Green - Miners’ Lettuce

This plant is growing all over our open spaces. Apparently it was used by the gold rush miners for lettuce.
Mags ace
Outstanding macro! Such a beautiful set of blooms too.
March 5th, 2026  
