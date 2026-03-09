Previous
Framed Rose by shutterbug49
Photo 2616

Framed Rose

This week I am playing in Superimpose X to add frames.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Exquisite image!
March 9th, 2026  
Very effective
March 9th, 2026  
Well, done, and so gorgeous!
March 9th, 2026  
